Market News
November 26, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 29

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.56 points off 
the index.
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                      
 IAG                               0.145 (eur)                  0.8
 Johnson Matthey                   23.25                        0.17
 Land Securities Group             9.04                         0.25
 Severn Trent                      37.35                        0.34
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 Baillie Gifford Japan                     0.6
 Trust                                     
 Bellway                                   95
 Caledonia Investments                     16.1
 Diploma                                   17.8
 Electrocomponents                         5.3
 Euromoney Institutional                   22.3
 Investor                                  
 Hill & Smith                              10
 JD Sports Fashion                         0.27
 Perpetual Income and                      3.25
 Growth Investment Trust                   
 TalkTalk                                  1
 Telecom Plus                              25
 TR Property Investment                    4.9
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)
