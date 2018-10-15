Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 18

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.58 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BAE 9 1.11 Systems Smiths 30.75 0.47 Group Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box 1.34 City Of London 4.55 Investment Trust Intu Properties 3.68 Marshalls Plc 4 Newriver REIT 4.32 Saga 3 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)