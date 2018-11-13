Ex-divs to take 16.2 points off FTSE 100

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 16.2 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BUNZL 15.2 0.20 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19 3.6 MARKS & SPENCER 6.8 0.43 RDS 'A 0.47 6.5 ROYAL DTCH SHELL B 0.47 5.3 SAINSBURY(J) 3.1 0.2 SCOT MTG INV TR 1.4 0.8 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) DUNELM GROUP 19.5 EDINBURGH INV 6.25 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 GENUS 17.9 JUPITER EUR OPPS 6.5 SOPHOS GRP 1.5 SPIRE HEALTH 1.3 UK COMM PROP TST 0.5 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Danilo Masoni)