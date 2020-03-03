Ex-divs to take 16.5 points off FTSE 100 on March 5

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 16.5 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BHP GROUP 65(USD) 4.2 EVRAZ PLC 0.4(USD) 0.7 PERSIMMON 125 1.6 RIO TINTO 177.47 7.8 RSA INSURANCE GRP 15.6 0.6 STANDRD CHART BK 20(USD) 1.6 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ASHMORE 4.8 TRITAX BIG BOX 1.7 DECHRA PHARM 10.3 GRAFTON GRP UN 12.5 GENUS 9.4 HAYS 1.1 HICL INFRASTRU 2.1 LXI REIT 1.2 MCCARTHY 3.5 OXFORD INSTRUM 4.1 PERP INC&GWTH IT 3.4 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.4 POLL STREET SEC 12 REDROW 10.5 RENISHAW PLC 14 SAFESTORE HLD 9.6 ST.MODWEN 5.1 SSP GRP 6 (Reporting by Joice Alves, editing by Julien Ponthus)