March 3, 2020 / 11:12 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 16.5 points off FTSE 100 on March 5

2 Min Read

    LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 16.5 points off
the index.
    
    (RIC)     COMPANY                 DIVIDEND     IMPACT
                                      (pence)     
              BHP GROUP               65(USD)       4.2
              EVRAZ PLC              0.4(USD)       0.7
              PERSIMMON                 125         1.6
              RIO TINTO               177.47        7.8
              RSA INSURANCE GRP        15.6         0.6
              STANDRD CHART BK        20(USD)       1.6
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 

     (RIC)      COMPANY             DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)  
                                        
                ASHMORE                4.8
                TRITAX BIG BOX         1.7
                DECHRA PHARM          10.3
                GRAFTON GRP UN        12.5
                GENUS                  9.4
                HAYS                   1.1
                HICL INFRASTRU         2.1
                LXI REIT               1.2
                MCCARTHY               3.5
                OXFORD INSTRUM         4.1
                PERP INC&GWTH IT       3.4
                PERSONAL ASSETS        1.4
                POLL STREET SEC        12
                REDROW                10.5
                RENISHAW PLC           14
                SAFESTORE HLD          9.6
                ST.MODWEN              5.1
                SSP GRP                 6
 
 (Reporting by Joice Alves, editing by Julien Ponthus)
