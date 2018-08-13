Ex-divs to take 17 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 16

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 17.13 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Anglo 49 (USc) 1.46 American Ashtead 27.5 0.52 Group Aviva 9.25 1.43 Evraz 0.4 (USD) 0.61 HSBC 0.1 (USD) Yes 6.09 Legal & 4.6 1.05 General Lloyds 1.07 2.97 Banking Group Pearson 5.5 0.17 Reckitt 70.5 Yes 1.70 Benckiser Schroders 35 0.15 Segro 5.55 Yes 0.22 Standard 7.3 0.76 Life Aberdeen Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Domino's Pizza 4.05 Group ContourGlobal 4 (USc) IBStock 9.5 Lancashire 5 (USc) Holdings Merlin 2.5 Entertainments Millennium & 2.08 Copthorne Hotels TI Fluid Systems 3.02 (EUc) Renewables 1.625 Infrastructure Group UK Commercial 0.92 Property Trust (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Julien Ponthus)