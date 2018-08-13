FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018

Ex-divs to take 17 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 17.13 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Anglo                   49 (USc)                   1.46
 American                                           
 Ashtead               27.5                         0.52
 Group                                              
 Aviva                 9.25                         1.43
 Evraz                 0.4 (USD)                    0.61
 HSBC                  0.1 (USD)     Yes            6.09
 Legal &               4.6                          1.05
 General                                            
 Lloyds                1.07                         2.97
 Banking                                            
 Group                                              
 Pearson               5.5                          0.17
 Reckitt               70.5          Yes            1.70
 Benckiser                                          
 Schroders             35                           0.15
 Segro                 5.55          Yes            0.22
 Standard              7.3                          0.76
 Life                                               
 Aberdeen                                           
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 Domino's Pizza                       4.05
 Group                               
 ContourGlobal                       4 (USc)
 IBStock                             9.5
 Lancashire                          5 (USc)
 Holdings                            
 Merlin                              2.5
 Entertainments                      
 Millennium &                        2.08
 Copthorne Hotels                    
 TI Fluid Systems                    3.02 (EUc)
 Renewables                          1.625
 Infrastructure                      
 Group                               
 UK Commercial                       0.92
 Property Trust                      
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
