Market News
October 14, 2019 / 8:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 17

    LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off
the index.
        
 
    RIC      COMPANY            DIVIDEND      STOCK    IMPACT
                                (PENCE)       OPTION   
             BAE SYSTEMS          9.4                   1.20
             SMITHS GROUP         31.8                  0.50
   


Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
   
     RIC       NAME                    DIVIDEND
                                       (PENCE)
               TRITAX BIG BOX            1.37
               JPM EMERGING MKT           9
               MARSHALLS PLC             4.7
               NB GLBL FLT GBX           1.29
               NEWRIVER REIT             4.32
 


 (Reporting by Joice Alves; by Josephine Mason)
