Ex-divs to take 1.83 points off FTSE 100 on June 20

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.83 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (pence) Option Compass 13.1 0.82 Group Land 9.32 0.26 Securities United 27.52 0.75 Utilities Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) B&M European 4.9 Big Yellow 10 Group Cineworld 20.27 (USc) Edinburgh 9.25 Investment Trust Mercantile 1.35 Investment Trust Newriver REIT 4.32 Stobart Group 3 Syncona 2.3 Tate & Lyle 20.8 TR Property 8.6 Investment Trust (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Helen Reid)