Ex-divs to take 1.83 points off FTSE 100 on June 20

    LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.83 points off
the index.    
    
 RIC       Name        Dividend   Stock       Impact
                       (pence)    Option      
           Compass     13.1                   0.82
           Group                              
           Land        9.32                   0.26
           Securities                         
           United      27.52                  0.75
           Utilities                          
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
    
 RIC         Name             Dividend
                              (pence)
             B&M European     4.9
             Big Yellow       10
             Group            
             Cineworld        20.27
                              (USc)
             Edinburgh        9.25
             Investment       
             Trust            
             Mercantile       1.35
             Investment       
             Trust            
             Newriver REIT    4.32
             Stobart Group    3
             Syncona          2.3
             Tate & Lyle      20.8
             TR Property      8.6
             Investment       
             Trust            
 
