Ex-divs to take 2.7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 2

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.74 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Micro Focus 43.86 0.73 Relx 12.4 0.5 Unilever 34.35 1.5 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Beazley 3.9 Greene King 24.4 Inchcape 8.9 Monks Investment Trust 1.4 Moneysupermarket Group 2.95 Qinetiq Group 4.2 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Danilo Masoni)