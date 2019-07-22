Ex-divs to take 2.81 points off FTSE 100 on July 25

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.81 points off the index. COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) SSE Plc 68.2 Yes 2.81 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) TRITAX BIG BOX 1.37 BANKERS INV TRUST 5.1 CITY OF LDN INV 4.75 GCP INFRA 1.9 INVESTEC 13.5 PENNON GROUP 28.22 ROYAL MAIL 17 SEQUOIA ECO 1.56 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editying by Danilo Masoni)