Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 17

    LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.9 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)       DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 Ashtead Group                6.5                          0.12
 Compass Group                25.4                         1.59
 SSE Plc                      29.3          Yes            1.19
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                   (pence)    
 CYBG                                              3.1
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                     0.5
 NB Global Floating Rate Income                    1.08
 Fund                                              
 Scottish Investment Trust                         10.2
 Shaftesbury                                       8.5
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Danilo Masoni)
