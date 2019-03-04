Ex-divs to take 21.7 points off FTSE 100 on March 7

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 21.7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BHP Group 55 (U.S. cents) 3.4 Evraz Group 0.4 (USD) 0.61 Persimmon 125 1.56 Rio Tinto 319.51 14.3 RSA Insurance Group 13.7 0.56 Standard Chartered 15 (U.S. cents) Yes 1.21 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 4.55 Dechra Pharmaceutials 9.5 Grafton Group 12 Genus 8.9 Hays 1.11 Perpetual Income and Growth 3.25 Investment Trust Personal Assets Trust 1.4 (GBP) Redrow 10 Renishaw 14 Safestore Holdings 8.92 St Mowden 4 Temple Bar Investment Trust 20.47 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)