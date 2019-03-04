Market News
March 4, 2019 / 9:42 AM / a minute ago

Ex-divs to take 21.7 points off FTSE 100 on March 7

2 Min Read

    LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 21.7 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND          STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                          
 BHP Group                         55 (U.S. cents)                  3.4
 Evraz Group                       0.4 (USD)                        0.61
 Persimmon                         125                              1.56
 Rio Tinto                         319.51                           14.3
 RSA Insurance Group               13.7                             0.56
 Standard Chartered                15 (U.S. cents)   Yes            1.21
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                    (pence)    
 Ashmore                                            4.55
 Dechra Pharmaceutials                              9.5
 Grafton Group                                      12
 Genus                                              8.9
 Hays                                               1.11
 Perpetual Income and Growth                        3.25
 Investment Trust                                   
 Personal Assets Trust                              1.4 (GBP)
 Redrow                                             10
 Renishaw                                           14
 Safestore Holdings                                 8.92
 St Mowden                                          4
 Temple Bar Investment Trust                        20.47
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below