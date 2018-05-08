FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 12:40 PM / in 2 hours

Ex-divs to take 22.9 points off FTSE 100 on May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 22.9 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)     DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                (pence)                      
 Admiral Group                  58                           0.45
 BP                             10 (US cents)  Yes           5.53
 Centrica                       8.4            Yes           1.82
 GlaxoSmithKline                19                           3.56
 Royal Dutch Shell A            0.47 (USD)                   6.21
 Royal Dutch Shell B            0.47 (USD)                   5.06
 Sage Group                     5.65                         0.24
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 A.G.Barr                            11.84
 Fidessa Group                       79.7
 Hochschild                          1.965 (US cents)
 Hiscox                              19.5
 Ibstock                             6.5
 Polymetal International             0.3 (USD)
 Greencoat UK Wind                   1.69
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
