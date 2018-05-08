Ex-divs to take 22.9 points off FTSE 100 on May 10

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 22.9 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Admiral Group 58 0.45 BP 10 (US cents) Yes 5.53 Centrica 8.4 Yes 1.82 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.56 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) 6.21 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) 5.06 Sage Group 5.65 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) A.G.Barr 11.84 Fidessa Group 79.7 Hochschild 1.965 (US cents) Hiscox 19.5 Ibstock 6.5 Polymetal International 0.3 (USD) Greencoat UK Wind 1.69 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)