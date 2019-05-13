Ex-divs to take 23.6 points off FTSE 100 on May 16

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 23.6 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19 3.68 HSBC HOLDINGS 0.1 (USD) Yes 6.14 INTERTEK GROUP 67.2 0.43 RDS 'A 0.47 (USD) 6.4 RDS 'B 47 (USc) 5.38 TESCO 4.1 1.57 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ASCENTIAL 3.9 BALFOUR BEATTY 3.2 BLACKROCK SML 19.2 CLARKSON 51 CIVITAS SOCIAL 1.06 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 FIDELITY SPECIAL 2.1 HOCHSCHILD 1.959 (USc) INCHCAPE 17.9 PAGEGROUP 9 SAGA 1 TED BAKER 40.7 RENEWABLES 1.66 UK COMM PROP TST 0.74 VIVO ENERGY 0.013 (USD) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Josephine Mason)