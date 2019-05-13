Market News
May 13, 2019 / 9:00 AM / in an hour

Ex-divs to take 23.6 points off FTSE 100 on May 16

2 Min Read

    MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 23.6 points off
the index.        
 (RIC)      COMPANY             DIVIDEND       STOCK   IMPACT
                                (pence)        OPTION  
            GLAXOSMITHKLINE     19                     3.68
            HSBC HOLDINGS       0.1 (USD)      Yes     6.14
            INTERTEK GROUP      67.2                   0.43
            RDS 'A              0.47 (USD)             6.4
            RDS 'B              47 (USc)               5.38
            TESCO               4.1                    1.57
   
    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
 (RIC)      COMPANY             DIVIDEND (pence)
                                
            ASCENTIAL           3.9
            BALFOUR BEATTY      3.2
            BLACKROCK SML       19.2
            CLARKSON            51
            CIVITAS SOCIAL      1.06
            F&C COMM PRP        0.5
            FIDELITY SPECIAL    2.1
            HOCHSCHILD          1.959 (USc)
            INCHCAPE            17.9
            PAGEGROUP           9
            SAGA                1
            TED BAKER           40.7
            RENEWABLES          1.66
            UK COMM PROP TST    0.74
            VIVO ENERGY         0.013 (USD)
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below