June 18, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on June 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.6 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 Compass                    12.3                       0.75
 Group                                                 
 Experian                 31.25 (USc)                  0.83
 Land                     11.72                        0.32
 Securities                                            
 United                   26.49                        0.70
 Utilities                                             
 Group                                                 
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)    
 Big Yellow Group                      9.76
 Edinburgh                            9.2
 Investment Trust                     
 Fidelity China                       3.5
 Special Situations                   
 Games Workshop                       30
 Mercantile                           12.5
 Investment Trust                     
 Newriver REIT                        4.32
 Syncona                              2.3
 Tate & Lyle                          20.3
 TR Property                          7.55
 Investment Trust                     
 Worldwide                            22
 Healthcare Trust                     
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Julien Ponthus)
