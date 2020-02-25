Market News
Ex-divs to take 27.8 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 27

    MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 27.8
points off the index.
        
 (RIC)     COMPANY            DIVIDEND     STOCK      IMPACT
                              (pence)      OPTION     
           ASTRAZENECA        146.4                   7.7
           BARCLAYS           6            Yes        4.1
           DIAGEO             27.41                   2.5
           EASYJET            43.9                    0.4
           HSBC HOLDINGS      0.21 (USD)   Yes        13.1 
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:   
 (RIC)       COMPANY             DIVIDEND
                                 (pence)    
             BEAZLEY             8.2
             PLUS500             0.3767 (USD)
             WITAN INV TST       3.65
 
 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni, edited by Julien Ponthus)
