Ex-divs to take 27.8 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 27

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 27.8 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION ASTRAZENECA 146.4 7.7 BARCLAYS 6 Yes 4.1 DIAGEO 27.41 2.5 EASYJET 43.9 0.4 HSBC HOLDINGS 0.21 (USD) Yes 13.1 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BEAZLEY 8.2 PLUS500 0.3767 (USD) WITAN INV TST 3.65 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni, edited by Julien Ponthus)