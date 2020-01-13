Ex-divs to take 2.8 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 16

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 2.8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) ASHTEAD GRP. 7.15 0.12 COMPASS GROUP 26.9 1.70 SSE PLC 24 YES 0.99 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BMO COMM PROP. 0.4 FUTURE 1 SCOTTISH INV TR 14.35 SHAFTESBURY PLC 4.2 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, edited by Julien Ponthus)