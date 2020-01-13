Market News
January 13, 2020 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 2.8 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 16

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 2.8 points
off the index.
        
 COMPANY        (RIC)      DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                           (pence)                 
                                                   
 ASHTEAD GRP.              7.15                    0.12
 COMPASS GROUP             26.9                    1.70
 SSE PLC                   24        YES           0.99
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
 (RIC)      COMPANY          DIVIDEND
                             (pence) 
                             
            BMO COMM PROP.   0.4
            FUTURE           1
            SCOTTISH INV TR  14.35
            SHAFTESBURY PLC  4.2
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, edited by Julien Ponthus)
