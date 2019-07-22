Market News
July 22, 2019 / 8:21 AM / in 4 hours

Ex-divs to take 2.81 points off FTSE 100 on July 25

    LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.81 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY    RIC        DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 SSE Plc                 68.2          Yes          2.81
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 RIC         COMPANY            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
             TRITAX BIG BOX     1.37
             BANKERS INV TRUST  5.1
             CITY OF LDN INV    4.75
             GCP INFRA          1.9
             INVESTEC           13.5
             PENNON GROUP       28.22
             ROYAL MAIL         17
             SEQUOIA ECO        1.56
 
 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editying by Danilo Masoni)
