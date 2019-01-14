Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 17

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.9 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Ashtead Group 6.5 0.12 Compass Group 25.4 1.59 SSE Plc 29.3 Yes 1.19 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CYBG 3.1 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 NB Global Floating Rate Income 1.08 Fund Scottish Investment Trust 10.2 Shaftesbury 8.5 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Danilo Masoni)