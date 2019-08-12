Ex-divs to take 29.9 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 15

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 29.9 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION ANGLO AMERICAN 62 (USc) 2.02 ASHTEAD GRP. 33.5 0.62 AVIVA PLC 9.5 1.47 EVRAZ PLC 0.35 (USD) 0.63 HSBC HOLDINGS 0.1 (USD) Yes 6.68 LEGAL & GENERAL 4.93 1.16 MONDI 27.28 (EUc) 0.48 PHOENIX GRP HDG 23.4 0.48 PEARSON 6 0.18 ROYAL BANK SCOT 14 2.53 RDS 'A 0.47 (USD) 6.78 RDS 'B 0.47 (USD) 5.81 SEGRO 6.3 Yes 0.27 STD LIFE ABER 7.3 0.70 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) FERREXPO 6.6 (USc) CONTOURGLBL 3.69(USc) IBSTOCK 8.2 PROVIDENT FINCL 9 TI FLUID 3.02 (EUc) RENEWABLES 1.66 UK COMM PROP TST 0.73 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)