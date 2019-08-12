Market News
Ex-divs to take 29.9 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 15

    MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 29.9
points off the index.
    
 (RIC)     COMPANY            DIVIDEND     STOCK     IMPACT
                              (pence)      OPTION    
           ANGLO AMERICAN     62 (USc)               2.02
           ASHTEAD GRP.       33.5                   0.62
           AVIVA PLC          9.5                    1.47
           EVRAZ PLC          0.35 (USD)             0.63
           HSBC HOLDINGS      0.1 (USD)    Yes       6.68
           LEGAL & GENERAL    4.93                   1.16
           MONDI              27.28 (EUc)            0.48
           PHOENIX GRP HDG    23.4                   0.48
           PEARSON            6                      0.18
           ROYAL BANK SCOT    14                     2.53
           RDS 'A             0.47 (USD)             6.78
           RDS 'B             0.47 (USD)             5.81
           SEGRO              6.3          Yes       0.27
           STD LIFE ABER      7.3                    0.70
   
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:       
 (RIC)      COMPANY           DIVIDEND (pence)
                              
            FERREXPO          6.6 (USc)
            CONTOURGLBL       3.69(USc)
            IBSTOCK           8.2
            PROVIDENT FINCL   9
            TI FLUID          3.02 (EUc)
            RENEWABLES        1.66
            UK COMM PROP TST  0.73
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
