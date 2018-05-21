FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.20 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND   STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                   
                                                       
 Bunzl                       32                        0.42
 Carnival                    50 (USc)                  0.25
 DCC                         82.09                     0.28
 Imperial Brands             28.435                    1.05
 Morrisons                   8.43                      0.70
 Whitbread                   69.75                     0.50
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                              (pence) 
                                              
 Tritax Big Box                               1.34
 Brewin Dolphin                               4.4
 Bellway                                      48
 Countryside                                  4.2
 Diploma                                      7.7
 Euromoney Institutional Investor             10.2
 FDM Group Holdings                           14
 Grainger                                     1.74
 HICL Infrastructure Company                  1.97
 Hill & Smith                                 20.6
 Howden Joinery Group                         7.5
 Marston's                                    2.7
 Spectris                                     37.5
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)
