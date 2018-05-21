Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on May 24

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.20 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl 32 0.42 Carnival 50 (USc) 0.25 DCC 82.09 0.28 Imperial Brands 28.435 1.05 Morrisons 8.43 0.70 Whitbread 69.75 0.50 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box 1.34 Brewin Dolphin 4.4 Bellway 48 Countryside 4.2 Diploma 7.7 Euromoney Institutional Investor 10.2 FDM Group Holdings 14 Grainger 1.74 HICL Infrastructure Company 1.97 Hill & Smith 20.6 Howden Joinery Group 7.5 Marston's 2.7 Spectris 37.5 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)