Ex-divs to take 3.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 21

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 3.3 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION CARNIVAL 0.5 (USD) 0.24 DCC 49.48 0.19 IMP.BRANDS 72 2.73 SCOT MTG INV TR 1.39 0.08 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) B&M EUROPEAN 2.7 1.22 GR.PORTLAND 3.76 0.53 EURO OPPS TR. 5.5 0.31 NEXTENERGY SOL. 1.7175 0.53 PERSHING SQUARE 0.085 (USD) 0.75 TATE & LYLE 8.8 2.19 WITAN INV TST 2.35 1.10 WORLDWIDE HC 13 0.36