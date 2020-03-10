Market News


Ex-divs to take 3.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 12

    LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.8 points off
the index.
        
     RIC      COMPANY             Dividend       STOCK      IMPACT
                                  (pence)       OPTION    
              ANGLO AMERICAN      47 (USc)                    1.8
              CRH                 63 (EUc)                    1.7
              LAND SECS.            9.28                      0.3
  
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 

     RIC       COMPANY              DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)   
               ASSURA                 0.6
               APAX GLB               4.7
               BMO COMM PROP.         0.4
               GVC HOLDINGS           17.6
               JPM EMERGING MKT       5.2
               JUPITER FUND MGT       9.2
               LONDONMETRIC           1.6
               LAW DEB CORP           19.4
               SPIRENT COMM           2.7
               TEMPLE BAR INV         18.4
 
 (Reporting by Joice Alves)
