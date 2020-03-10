Ex-divs to take 3.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 12

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.8 points off the index. RIC COMPANY Dividend STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION ANGLO AMERICAN 47 (USc) 1.8 CRH 63 (EUc) 1.7 LAND SECS. 9.28 0.3 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ASSURA 0.6 APAX GLB 4.7 BMO COMM PROP. 0.4 GVC HOLDINGS 17.6 JPM EMERGING MKT 5.2 JUPITER FUND MGT 9.2 LONDONMETRIC 1.6 LAW DEB CORP 19.4 SPIRENT COMM 2.7 TEMPLE BAR INV 18.4 (Reporting by Joice Alves)