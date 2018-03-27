FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 3.9 points off FTSE 100 on March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.88 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 British Land                   6.016                      0.23
 Company                                                   
 Intercontinental             71 (USc)                     0.37
 Hotel Group                                               
 Prudential                   32.5                         3.28
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)    
 888 Holdings                          11.5 (USc)
 Bovis Homes Group                    32.5
 CLS Holdings                         4.2
 Foreign & Colonial                   2.7
 Investment Trust                     
 Ferrexpo                             6.6 (USc)
 Jardine Lloyd                        21.8
 Thompson Group                       
 Softcat                              3.3
 Sanne Group                          8.4
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
