Market News
May 20, 2019 / 9:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on May 23

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.02 points off
the index.
 RIC         Name                  Dividend    Stock Option     Impact
                                   (pence)                      
             Bunzl                 35                           0.47
             Carnival              50 (USc)                     0.25
             DCC                   93.37                        0.36
             Imperial Brands       31.28                        1.18
             Morrisons             8.75                         0.76
 
    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:        
 RIC           Name               Dividend (pence)
               Avast              8.6 (USc)
               Tritax Big Box     1.37
               Brewin Dolphin     4.4
               Bellway            50.4
               Countryside        6
               Diploma            8.5
               Euromoney          10.8
               Institutional      
               Investor           
               FDM Group          15.5
               Hill & Smith       21.8
               Holdings           
               Howden Joinery     7.9
               Group              
               Nextenergy Solar   1.6625
               Fund Ltd           
               Provident          10
               Financial          
               Pershing Square    0.085 (USD)
               Spectris           40.5
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below