Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on May 23

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.02 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Option Impact (pence) Bunzl 35 0.47 Carnival 50 (USc) 0.25 DCC 93.37 0.36 Imperial Brands 31.28 1.18 Morrisons 8.75 0.76 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) Avast 8.6 (USc) Tritax Big Box 1.37 Brewin Dolphin 4.4 Bellway 50.4 Countryside 6 Diploma 8.5 Euromoney 10.8 Institutional Investor FDM Group 15.5 Hill & Smith 21.8 Holdings Howden Joinery 7.9 Group Nextenergy Solar 1.6625 Fund Ltd Provident 10 Financial Pershing Square 0.085 (USD) Spectris 40.5 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)