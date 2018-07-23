Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on July 26

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.18 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Royal Mail 16.3 0.58 SSE 66.3 Yes 2.60 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust 4.86 City of London Investment Trust 4.55 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd 1.9 Halfords 12.03 Investec 13.5 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd 1.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)