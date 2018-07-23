FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.18 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                  
                                                  
 Royal Mail              16.3                     0.58
 SSE                     66.3      Yes            2.60
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                          (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                             (pence) 
                                                             
 Bankers Investment Trust                                    4.86
 City of London Investment Trust                             4.55
 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd                          1.9
 Halfords                                                    12.03
 Investec                                                    13.5
 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd             1.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
