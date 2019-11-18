Market News
Ex-divs to take 3.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 21

    MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 3.3 points
off the index.    
 (RIC)     COMPANY           DIVIDEND   STOCK   IMPACT
                             (pence)    OPTION  
           CARNIVAL          0.5 (USD)          0.24
           DCC               49.48              0.19
           IMP.BRANDS        72                 2.73
           SCOT MTG INV TR   1.39               0.08
    
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
 (RIC)     COMPANY           DIVIDEND      IMPACT
                             (pence)       
           B&M EUROPEAN      2.7           1.22
           GR.PORTLAND       3.76          0.53
           EURO OPPS TR.     5.5           0.31
           NEXTENERGY SOL.   1.7175        0.53
           PERSHING SQUARE   0.085 (USD)   0.75
           TATE & LYLE       8.8           2.19
           WITAN INV TST     2.35          1.10
           WORLDWIDE HC      13            0.36
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, edited by Julien Ponthus)
