Market News
March 11, 2019 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 3.6 points off FTSE 100 on March 14

3 Min Read

    LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.6 points off
the index.
        
    
    RIC     Name          Dividend   Dividend     Unadjusted      Stock      Max
                            Type     Currency      Dividend    Alternative  Shift
            ANGLO          Final        USc           51                     1.54
            AMERICAN                                                        
                                                                            
            CRH            Final        EUc          52.4                    1.48
            GVC HOLDINGS   Final        GBp           16                     0.37
            LAND SECS.    Interim       GBp          9.04                    0.26
 
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
                                                                                
    RIC      Name          Dividend   Dividend     Unadjusted      Stock      Max
                             Type     Currency      Dividend    Alternative  Shift
             ASSURA         Final        GBp         0.685          Yes       0.86
             APAX GLB       Final        GBp          4.12                    0.57
             ALLIANCE       Final        GBp          3.39                    0.61
             TRUST                                                           
             TRITAX BIG    Combined      GBp          0.72                    0.65
             BOX                                                             
             DUNELM GROUP  Interim       GBp          7.5                     0.39
             GALLIFORD     Interim       GBp           23                     1.34
             TRY                                                             
             JPM EMERGING  Interim       GBp           5                      0.33
             MKT                                                             
             JUPITER FUND  Combined      GBp          20.6                    4.6
             MGT                                                             
             LONDONMETRIC   Extra        GBp          1.52          Yes       0.53
                                                                             
                                                                             
             MILLENNIUM     Final        GBp          2.15                    0.14
             &COP                                                            
             SPIRENT COMM   Final        GBp          2.08                    0.68
 

 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below