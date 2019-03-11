Ex-divs to take 3.6 points off FTSE 100 on March 14

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.6 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Dividend Unadjusted Stock Max Type Currency Dividend Alternative Shift ANGLO Final USc 51 1.54 AMERICAN CRH Final EUc 52.4 1.48 GVC HOLDINGS Final GBp 16 0.37 LAND SECS. Interim GBp 9.04 0.26 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Dividend Unadjusted Stock Max Type Currency Dividend Alternative Shift ASSURA Final GBp 0.685 Yes 0.86 APAX GLB Final GBp 4.12 0.57 ALLIANCE Final GBp 3.39 0.61 TRUST TRITAX BIG Combined GBp 0.72 0.65 BOX DUNELM GROUP Interim GBp 7.5 0.39 GALLIFORD Interim GBp 23 1.34 TRY JPM EMERGING Interim GBp 5 0.33 MKT JUPITER FUND Combined GBp 20.6 4.6 MGT LONDONMETRIC Extra GBp 1.52 Yes 0.53 MILLENNIUM Final GBp 2.15 0.14 &COP SPIRENT COMM Final GBp 2.08 0.68 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Josephine Mason)