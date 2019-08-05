Ex-divs to take 37.7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 8

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 37.7 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK Max (pence) OPTION Shift ASTRAZENECA 71.9 3.75 BARCLAYS 3 Yes 2.05 BP 10.25 (USc) Yes 6.69 BT GROUP 10.78 3.57 DIAGEO 42.47 3.94 DIRECT LINE 7.2 0.39 FRESNILLO 2.6 (USc) 0.01 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19 3.70 HISCOX 13.75 (USc) Yes 0.12 INFORMA 7.55 0.37 LLOYDS BNK GRP 1.12 3.14 RIO TINTO 173.14 7.57 RENTOKIL INITIAL 1.51 0.11 STANDRD CHART BK 7 (USc) 0.62 UNILEVER 36.82 1.59 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ABERFORTH SML CO 10 BMO COMM PROP. 0.5 MAN GROUP 3.87 4IMPRINT GROUP 20.52 GAMES WORKSHOP 30 GREENE KING 24.4 IMI PLC 14.9 JUPITER FUND MGT 7.9 LANCASHIRE 5 (USc) LAW DEB CORP 6.6 PZ CUSSONS 5.61 ST.MODWEN 3.6 SPIRENT COMM 1.59 GREENCOAT UK 1.735 VESUVIUS 6.2 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)