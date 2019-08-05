Market News
Ex-divs to take 37.7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 8

    MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 37.7 points off the index.   
    
 (RIC)     COMPANY           DIVIDEND       STOCK        Max
                             (pence)        OPTION       Shift
           ASTRAZENECA       71.9                        3.75
           BARCLAYS          3              Yes          2.05
           BP                10.25 (USc)    Yes          6.69
           BT GROUP          10.78                       3.57
           DIAGEO            42.47                       3.94
           DIRECT LINE       7.2                         0.39
           FRESNILLO         2.6 (USc)                   0.01
           GLAXOSMITHKLINE   19                          3.70
           HISCOX            13.75 (USc)    Yes          0.12
           INFORMA           7.55                        0.37
           LLOYDS BNK GRP    1.12                        3.14
           RIO TINTO         173.14                      7.57
           RENTOKIL INITIAL  1.51                        0.11
           STANDRD CHART BK  7 (USc)                     0.62
           UNILEVER          36.82                       1.59
 
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
 (RIC)            COMPANY           DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)
                  ABERFORTH SML CO  10
                  BMO COMM PROP.    0.5
                  MAN GROUP         3.87
                  4IMPRINT GROUP    20.52
                  GAMES WORKSHOP    30
                  GREENE KING       24.4
                  IMI PLC           14.9
                  JUPITER FUND MGT  7.9
                  LANCASHIRE        5 (USc)
                  LAW DEB CORP      6.6
                  PZ CUSSONS        5.61
                  ST.MODWEN         3.6
                  SPIRENT COMM      1.59
                  GREENCOAT UK      1.735
                  VESUVIUS          6.2
 
