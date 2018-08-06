Ex-divs to take 39 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 9

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 39.04 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Astrazeneca 68.4 3.35 Barclays 2.5 Yes 1.65 BP 10.25 (USc) Yes 5.96 BT Group 10.55 3.40 Diageo 40.4 3.77 Direct Line 7 0.37 Fresnillo 10.7 (USc) 0.06 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.58 Informa 7.05 0.34 Royal Dutch Shell 0.47 (USD) 6.44 A Royal Dutch Shell 47 (USc) 5.25 B Rio Tinto 96.82 4.31 Rentokil 1.311 0.09 Standard Chartered 6 (USc) 0.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aberforth Smaller 9.5 Companies Trust Man Group 4.88 F&C Commercial Property 0.5 Trust Hiscox 13.25 (USc) IMI 14.6 Jupiter Fund Management 7.9 Keller Group 12 PZ Cussons 5.61 RPC Group 20.2 St. Modwen Properties 3.1 Greencoat UK 1.69 Virgin Money 2.3 Vesuvius 6 (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Danilo Masoni)