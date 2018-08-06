FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 9:28 AM / in an hour

Ex-divs to take 39 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 39.04 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                (pence)                      
 Astrazeneca                      68.4                       3.35
 Barclays                       2.5           Yes            1.65
 BP                             10.25 (USc)   Yes            5.96
 BT Group                       10.55                        3.40
 Diageo                         40.4                         3.77
 Direct Line                    7                            0.37
 Fresnillo                      10.7 (USc)                   0.06
 GlaxoSmithKline                19                           3.58
 Informa                        7.05                         0.34
 Royal Dutch Shell              0.47 (USD)                   6.44
 A                                                           
 Royal Dutch Shell              47 (USc)                     5.25
 B                                                           
 Rio Tinto                      96.82                        4.31
 Rentokil                       1.311                        0.09
 Standard Chartered             6 (USc)                      0.48
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 Aberforth Smaller                   9.5
 Companies Trust                     
 Man Group                           4.88
 F&C Commercial Property             0.5
 Trust                               
 Hiscox                              13.25 (USc)
 IMI                                 14.6
 Jupiter Fund Management             7.9
 Keller Group                        12
 PZ Cussons                          5.61
 RPC Group                           20.2
 St. Modwen Properties               3.1
 Greencoat UK                        1.69
 Virgin Money                        2.3
 Vesuvius                            6
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Danilo Masoni)
