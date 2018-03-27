Ex-divs to take 3.9 points off FTSE 100 on March 29

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British Land 6.016 0.23 Company Intercontinental 71 (USc) 0.37 Hotel Group Prudential 32.5 3.28 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 888 Holdings 11.5 (USc) Bovis Homes Group 32.5 CLS Holdings 4.2 Foreign & Colonial 2.7 Investment Trust Ferrexpo 6.6 (USc) Jardine Lloyd 21.8 Thompson Group Softcat 3.3 Sanne Group 8.4 (Reporting by Helen Reid)