Ex-divs to take 4.2 points off FTSE 100 on April 18

    LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.2 points off
the index.
    
    
 RIC        Name        Dividend    Stock           Impact
                        (pence)     Alternative     
            BAE         13.2                        1.67
            SYSTEMS                                 
            RECKITT     100.2                       2.49
            BENCKISER                               
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
    
 RIC          Name                     Dividend    Stock
                                                   Alternative
              AGGREKO                  17.74       
              BODYCOTE                 33.3        
              CAPITAL & COUNTIES       1           Yes
              CENTAMIN                 0.03 (USc)  
              DRAX GROUP               8.5         
              HASTINGS GROUP           9           
              HUNTING                  5 (USc)     
              INMARSAT                 12 (USc)    Yes
              JOHN LAING               7.7         
              KAZ MINERALS             6 (USc)     
              NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE  1.25        
              INCOME FUND                          
              NATIONAL EXPRESS         10.17       
              NEWRIVER REIT            4.32        Yes
              POLYPIPE GROUP           7.9         
              RATHBONE BROS            42          
              VESUVIUS                 13.8        
 
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
