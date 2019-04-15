Ex-divs to take 4.2 points off FTSE 100 on April 18

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.2 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (pence) Alternative BAE 13.2 1.67 SYSTEMS RECKITT 100.2 2.49 BENCKISER Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Stock Alternative AGGREKO 17.74 BODYCOTE 33.3 CAPITAL & COUNTIES 1 Yes CENTAMIN 0.03 (USc) DRAX GROUP 8.5 HASTINGS GROUP 9 HUNTING 5 (USc) INMARSAT 12 (USc) Yes JOHN LAING 7.7 KAZ MINERALS 6 (USc) NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE 1.25 INCOME FUND NATIONAL EXPRESS 10.17 NEWRIVER REIT 4.32 Yes POLYPIPE GROUP 7.9 RATHBONE BROS 42 VESUVIUS 13.8 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)