Ex-divs to take 4.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 23

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.24 points off the index. The price impact in the table below is rounded to the nearest 1/100 point. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Berkeley Group 33.3 0.16 Carnival 50 (USc) 0.26 Croda International 38 0.19 Imperial Brands 28.435 1.04 London Stock Exchange Group 17.2 0.21 Mondi 21.45 (EUc) 0.27 Paddy Power Betfair 67 0.21 Prudential 15.67 1.56 Royal Bank of Scotland 2 0.35 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CLS Holdings 2.2 Dixons Carphone 7.75 FDM Group 14.5 Ferrexpo 3.3 (USc) HICL Infrastructure Company 2.01 Hikma 9.4 Jardine Lloyd 12.7 Quilter 12 Rotork 2.2 Stagecoach Group 3.9 Witan Investment Trust 10.5 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)