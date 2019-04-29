Ex-divs to take 4.45 points off FTSE 100 on May 2

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.45 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (pence) Alternative LSE 43.2 0.54 RELX 29.7 2.23 RIGHTMOVE 4 0.14 UNILEVER 35.46 1.54 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend BAKKAVOR 4 COATS GROUP 1.16 (USc) DERWENT LONDON 24 EDINBURGH INV 6.25 ELEMENTIS 4.2611 FERREXPO 6.6 (USc) GCP INFRA INV 1.9 G4S 6.11 CONTOURGLOBAL 9.4 (USc) JD WETHERSPOON 4 MCCARTHY 1.9 MORGAN ADVANCED 7 MONEYSUP GRP 7.46 PLAYTECH 12 (euro cents) SEQUOIA ECO 1.5 SENIOR 5.23 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Josephine Mason)