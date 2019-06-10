Ex-divs to take 4.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 13

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.54 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) 3i Group 20 0.76 NMC Health 18.1 0.06 Persimmon 110 1.37 Severn Trent 56.02 0.53 WPP 37.3 1.82 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3i Infrastructure 4.325 Assura 0.685 BMO Commercial 0.5 Property Trust Cineworld 13.9 (USc) Electrocomponents 9.5 Ferrexpo 6.6 (USc) Intermediate Capital 35 Group Mediclinic 4.7 Pets At Home 5 Personal Assets Trust 1.4 RHI Magnesita 1.5 (EUR) Shaftesbury 6.96 Templeton Emerging 11 Markets Investment Trust (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)