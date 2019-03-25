Market News
Ex-divs to take 4.5 points off FTSE 100 on March 28

    MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 4.5 points
off the index.
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                        (pence)                      
 BR LAND CO             6.2                          0.235
 INTERCONT              78.1 (USc)                   0.426
 HOTEL                                               
 PRUDENTIAL             33.68                        3.47
 SCHRODERS              79                           0.35
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 888 HLDGS                          0.859 (USc)
 BOVIS HOMES GRP                    2.745
 FIDELITY EURO                      1.403
 GO-AHEAD GROUP                     0.7
 KIER GROUP                         0.409
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Josephine Mason)
