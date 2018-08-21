FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 4.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.24 points off 
the index.  
    The price impact in the table below is rounded to the nearest 1/100 point.
        
 COMPANY                       (RIC)      DIVIDEND     STOCK OPTION   IMPACT 
                                          (pence)                     
 Berkeley Group                           33.3                        0.16
 Carnival                                 50 (USc)                    0.26
 Croda International                      38                          0.19
 Imperial Brands                          28.435                      1.04
 London Stock Exchange Group              17.2                        0.21
 Mondi                                    21.45 (EUc)                 0.27
 Paddy Power Betfair                      67                          0.21
 Prudential                               15.67                       1.56
 Royal Bank of Scotland                   2                           0.35
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                 (pence)  
                                                 
 CLS Holdings                                    2.2
 Dixons Carphone                                 7.75
 FDM Group                                       14.5
 Ferrexpo                                        3.3 (USc)
 HICL Infrastructure Company                     2.01
 Hikma                                           9.4
 Jardine Lloyd                                   12.7
 Quilter                                         12
 Rotork                                          2.2
 Stagecoach Group                                3.9
 Witan Investment Trust                          10.5
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)
