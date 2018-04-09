Ex-divs to take 4.27 points off FTSE 100 on April 12

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.27 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) ITV 5.28 0.76 Paddy Power Betfair 135 0.43 Reckitt Benckiser Group 97.7 2.36 Rentokil Initial 2.74 0.20 Smurfit Kappa Group 64.5 (euro cents) 0.52 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBA Aviation 9.59 (US cents) Equiniti 2.73 esure 9.4 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 JPMorgan American Investment Trust 3.25 Merlin 5 The Mercantile Investment Trust 21.5 Scottish Investment Trust 5 Savills 25.55 Unite Group 12.32 Vesuvius 12.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)