April 9, 2018 / 10:30 AM / in an hour

Ex-divs to take 4.27 points off FTSE 100 on April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.27 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)    DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                   (pence)                          
 ITV                               5.28                             0.76
 Paddy Power Betfair               135                              0.43
 Reckitt Benckiser Group           97.7                             2.36
 Rentokil Initial                  2.74                             0.20
 Smurfit Kappa Group               64.5 (euro cents)                0.52
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                             (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)    
 BBA Aviation                                   9.59 (US cents)
 Equiniti                                       2.73
 esure                                          9.4
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                  0.5
 JPMorgan American Investment Trust             3.25
 Merlin                                         5
 The Mercantile Investment Trust                21.5
 Scottish Investment Trust                      5
 Savills                                        25.55
 Unite Group                                    12.32
 Vesuvius                                       12.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
