Ex-divs to take 4.45 points off FTSE 100 on May 2

    LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.45 points off
the index.
 RIC       Name            Dividend     Stock        Impact
                           (pence)      Alternative  
           LSE             43.2                      0.54
           RELX            29.7                      2.23
           RIGHTMOVE       4                         0.14
           UNILEVER        35.46                     1.54
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:     
 RIC        Name                Dividend
            BAKKAVOR            4
            COATS GROUP         1.16 (USc)
            DERWENT LONDON      24
            EDINBURGH INV       6.25
            ELEMENTIS           4.2611
            FERREXPO            6.6 (USc)
            GCP INFRA INV       1.9
            G4S                 6.11
            CONTOURGLOBAL       9.4 (USc)
            JD WETHERSPOON      4 
            MCCARTHY            1.9 
            MORGAN ADVANCED     7
            MONEYSUP GRP        7.46
            PLAYTECH            12 (euro cents)
            SEQUOIA ECO         1.5
            SENIOR              5.23
 
