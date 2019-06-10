Market News
June 10, 2019

Ex-divs to take 4.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 13

2 Min Read

    LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.54 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 3i Group                   20                           0.76
 NMC Health                 18.1                         0.06
 Persimmon                  110                          1.37
 Severn Trent               56.02                        0.53
 WPP                        37.3                         1.82
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 3i Infrastructure                  4.325
 Assura                             0.685
 BMO Commercial                     0.5
 Property Trust                     
 Cineworld                          13.9 (USc)
 Electrocomponents                  9.5
 Ferrexpo                           6.6 (USc)
 Intermediate Capital               35
 Group                              
 Mediclinic                         4.7
 Pets At Home                       5
 Personal Assets Trust              1.4
 RHI Magnesita                      1.5 (EUR)
 Shaftesbury                        6.96
 Templeton Emerging                 11
 Markets Investment                 
 Trust                              
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)
