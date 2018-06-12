Ex-divs to take 4.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 14

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 4.5 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) 3I Group 22 0.81 Mediclinic 4.7 0.07 NMC Health 13 0.04 Persimmon 110 1.3 Severn Trent 51.92 0.47 WPP 37.3 1.76 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3i Infrastructure 3.925 Assura 0.655 British Empire Trust 2 Electrocomponent 8 F&C Commercial Property 0.5 Trust Intermediate Capital 21 Pets At Home 5 Personal Assets Trust 1.4 RHI Magnesita 0.75 Shaftesbury 6.64 Stobart Group 4.5 Templeton Emerging 15 Markets Investment Trust (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)