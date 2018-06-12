FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 12, 2018 / 7:41 AM / in 15 hours

Ex-divs to take 4.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 4.5 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 3I Group                   22                         0.81
 Mediclinic               4.7                          0.07
 NMC Health               13                           0.04
 Persimmon                110                          1.3
 Severn Trent             51.92                        0.47
 WPP                      37.3                         1.76
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)    
 3i Infrastructure                           3.925
 Assura                                     0.655
 British Empire Trust                       2
 Electrocomponent                           8
 F&C Commercial Property                    0.5
 Trust                                      
 Intermediate Capital                       21
 Pets At Home                               5
 Personal Assets Trust                      1.4
 RHI Magnesita                              0.75
 Shaftesbury                                6.64
 Stobart Group                              4.5
 Templeton Emerging                         15
 Markets Investment Trust                   
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.