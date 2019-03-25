Ex-divs to take 4.5 points off FTSE 100 on March 28

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 4.5 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BR LAND CO 6.2 0.235 INTERCONT 78.1 (USc) 0.426 HOTEL PRUDENTIAL 33.68 3.47 SCHRODERS 79 0.35 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 888 HLDGS 0.859 (USc) BOVIS HOMES GRP 2.745 FIDELITY EURO 1.403 GO-AHEAD GROUP 0.7 KIER GROUP 0.409 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Josephine Mason)