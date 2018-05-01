FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 4.7 points off FTSE on May 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.73 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                      
 G4S                                 6.11                       0.37
 Kingfisher                        7.49                         0.63
 London Stock Exchange             37.2                         0.45
 Mondi                             142.9 (EUc)                  1.79
 Unilever                          33.41                        1.50
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Card Factory                       6.4
 Coats Group                       1 (USc)
 Derwent London                    28
 Edinburgh                         5.8
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 Elementis                         4.35
 Fenner                            2.1
 GCP                               1.9
 Infrastructure                    
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 ContourGlobal                     2.6 (USc)
 Hastings Group                    8.5
 J D Wetherspoon                   4
 Just Group                        2.55
 McCarthy &                        1.9
 Stone                             
 Morgan Advanced                   7
 Materials                         
 Playtech                          23.9 (EUc)
 Rightmove                         36
 Senior                            4.9
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
