Ex-divs to take 5.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 4

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 5.3 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION AVEVA GRP 29 0.07 COCACOLA HBC AG 2.57 (EUR) 1.77 INTL CONSOL AIR 0.515 (EUR) 2.90 NEXT 110 0.57 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BABCOCK INTL 22.9 F&C IV.TST 2.9 HOMESERVE 16.2 MURRAY INTL TR 12 <PARA.L PARAGON GROUP 7 SCOTTISH INV TR 5.3 TALKTALK 1.5 WORKSPACE GROUP 35.61 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)