Ex-divs to take 5.38 points off FTSE 100 on May 30

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.38 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Max Shift (pence) Option MARKS & SP. 7.1 0.46 NATIONAL GRID 31.26 Yes 4.19 SAGE GROUP 5.79 0.25 WHITBREAD 67 0.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (Pence) BANK OF GEORGIA 2.55 (Georgian lari) BRITVIC 8.3 COMPUTACENTER 21.6 CONTOURGLBL 3.69 (USc) GREENCORE GROUP 2.45 GR.PORTLAND 6.32 GRAINGER 1.73 HILTON FOOD GRP 15.8 INTGRAFIN HLDG 2.6 UDG HEALTHCARE 4.46 (USc) WITAN INV TST 2.35 WITAN INV TST 2.35 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)