Ex-divs to take 5.7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 22

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.7 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Max (pence) Alternative Shift BERKELEY GRP 20.08 0.096 CARNIVAL 50 (US cents) 0.26 CRODA INTL 39.5 0.195 IMP.BRANDS 31.28 1.19 LOND STOCK EXCH 20.1 0.25 PRUDENTIAL 16.45 1.70 RECKIT BNCSR GRP 73 1.83 SCHRODERS 35 0.16 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) APAX GLB 4.86 CLS HOLDINGS 2.35 FDM GROUP HLDG 16 GVC HOLDINGS 17.6 HIKMA 12 NEXTENERGY SOL. 1.72 PERSHING SQUARE 0.085 ($) SABRE INSUR 4.7 STAGECOACH GRP 3.9 VIVO ENERGY 0.011 ($) WITAN INV TST 2.35 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)