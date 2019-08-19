Market News
August 19, 2019 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 5.7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 22

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.7 points off
the index.       
    
 RIC       Name                Dividend        Stock        Max
                               (pence)         Alternative  Shift
           BERKELEY GRP        20.08                        0.096
           CARNIVAL            50 (US cents)                0.26
           CRODA INTL          39.5                         0.195
           IMP.BRANDS          31.28                        1.19
           LOND STOCK EXCH     20.1                         0.25
           PRUDENTIAL          16.45                        1.70
           RECKIT BNCSR GRP    73                           1.83
           SCHRODERS           35                           0.16
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
    
 RIC       Name                Dividend       
                               (pence)        
           APAX GLB            4.86           
           CLS HOLDINGS        2.35           
           FDM GROUP HLDG      16             
           GVC HOLDINGS        17.6           
           HIKMA               12             
           NEXTENERGY SOL.     1.72           
           PERSHING SQUARE     0.085 ($)      
           SABRE INSUR         4.7            
           STAGECOACH GRP      3.9            
           VIVO ENERGY         0.011 ($)      
           WITAN INV TST       2.35           
                                              
 

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below